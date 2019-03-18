High pressure kicks away the clouds and dreary weather for a pair of sunny days.
We will start Tuesday morning with beautiful sunshine. Temperatures will stay about five degrees below average. Expect mid-20s out in Woodbine and the Pine Barrens with around 30 degrees in Avalon, Long Beach Island and the shore.
As we go throughout the day, sunshine will mix with a couple of fair weather afternoon clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. Then, at night, a clear sky and light winds will promote quick cooling. Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s on the mainland to around 30 at the shore again.
Now, even though those temperatures scream at least light winter coat weather, there will be three things happening this week that says spring is coming.
The first comes Wednesday with the spring equinox, when the sun moves directly over the equator. We will be celebrating with plenty of sunshine. In fact, it should be just us, a blue sky and the sun. High temperatures give credence for the change in the seasons, rising up to 50-55 during the afternoon, spot on seasonable. As high pressure slides offshore, a southerly wind will keep overnight temperatures mild. Expect lows in the mid 30s.
The second part comes Thursday when we exit the coldest third of the year. Temperatures will stay out of the depth of winter cold, around 50. However, there will be showers around. We will still be in between a developing coastal system and a cold front.
Expect at least a few showers throughout the day. Bring the umbrella, and if you have outdoor plans or work, just keep this in the back of your mind. The showers will clear out Thursday night.
Finally, the third thing will be Friday with the first 7 a.m. sunrise of the year (at Atlantic City International Airport). We will have about 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight, and we’ll need every second of it to appreciate the limited sunshine, as more clouds than sun will be present throughout the day.
A strong northwest wind will blow as well. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees, so just seasonable. The real cold air will be lacking.
Remember, it is March, so cool to cold weather is common. However, it does look like a sustained spring warm up is on the horizon. Look for that to come the last week of March.
