Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci, teaches Billy Cook 9, of Turnersville, about green screens in producing weather forecasts as his sister Katie 8, watches on the monitor. The 5th annual New Jersey Maker's Day took place at the Sea Isle City branch of the Cape May County Library Maker's Day is a state-wide celebration of making and making culture. This is an all-ages event that connects individuals to libraries, schools and businesses that support tinkering, crafting and manufacturing. Saturday March 23, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/Photo)
Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci teaches Maurice LaMont, aka Dewey the Energy Savin’ Raven, about green screens as Kyle Hickman watches on the monitor Saturday during the fifth annual New Jersey Makers Day at the Sea Isle City branch of the Cape May County Library.
Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci, teaches Billy Cook 9, of Turnersville, about green screens in producing weather forecasts as his sister Katie 8, watches on the monitor. The 5th annual New Jersey Maker's Day took place at the Sea Isle City branch of the Cape May County Library Maker's Day is a state-wide celebration of making and making culture. This is an all-ages event that connects individuals to libraries, schools and businesses that support tinkering, crafting and manufacturing. Saturday March 23, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/Photo)
Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci teaches Maurice LaMont, aka Dewey the Energy Savin’ Raven, about green screens as Kyle Hickman watches on the monitor Saturday during the fifth annual New Jersey Makers Day at the Sea Isle City branch of the Cape May County Library.
A gradual roller coastaer ride of temperatures will be present this week, with a big warm-up coming as we transition into April.
Monday will be a mild and cloudy morning in South Jersey. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the low to mid-40s. Just enough for a light jacket, but that will be all. Spots of sprinkles will be present in the a.m., but it will not bring anything more than us looking at the sky wondering when the rain will come.
Temperatures will be seasonable during the afternoon, between 50-55 degrees. Thankfully, we go most of the day without any appreciable rain, so outdoor work or plans will be a go. A low-pressure system will move through the Virginias, putting us on the northern edge of the system. This will come as no surprise as this has been the favored storm track since January, responsible for giving us our snow specials in the winter, where the northern half stayed dry and we saw the snow.
No snow here, though. Rain will begin between 5 and 7 p.m., from Cumberland County to the shore. The rain will be light. The steadiest rain will be near Cape May. Those north of the White Horse Pike will see spotty showers. This will continue through the evening, ending between 2 and 5 a.m. Models show the cold air wants to chase down the precipitation to turn rain into snow. However, using history as a guide, this will be unlikely. I have left it out of the forecast. Low temperatures will be around 32 on the mainland to the mid-30s at the shore. Re-freeze will be unlikely.
A last gasp of winter temperatures will then blow in for Tuesday and Wednesday, associated with a strong area of high pressure. Winds will blow briskly from the northeast on a brightening Tuesday. High temperatures will be only in the low-to-mid-40s, more like January than rounding out March! Bundle up, as the wind won’t let us feel much of that sun.
Temperatures drop into the mid-20s on Tuesday night on the mainland and mid-30s at the shore. Wednesday will see calmer winds, and the sun will be able to work the ground more. The result will be a few degrees of cold relief, topping out in the mid- to upper 40s this time.
The weekend will break into true spring weather again.
Thursday will be the transition day, as winds flip to the southwest with departing high pressure. Highs will go into seasonable levels, generally topping out at 50-55 degrees. Friday and Sunday will then see the surge of warm air move in. In the 60s Friday and Saturday? You bet. Though the shores will see their thermometer stunted by the chilly ocean, per usual. Still, 50s will not feel that bad either.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
