Senator-elect Michael Testa Jr. will be sworn in Thursday, a first step in the process of moving the state's southernmost district to Republican control.
"The pageantry is nice. But I just want to get to work," Testa, a Vineland attorney, said Wednesday.
Because he is filling the term of former Democratic State Senator Jeff Van Drew, who left to join Congress in January, Testa will be sworn in before the end of this legislative season.
His running mates Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, and Eric Simonsen, of Lower Township, also defeated incumbent Democratic assemblymen. They will not be sworn in to office until the start of the new legislative in mid-January.
The 1st district covers Cape May and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
Testa will have a celebratory breakfast with supporters Thursday morning, then go to a budget committee meeting after officially joining the Senate, he said.
Testa went through an orientation process on Tuesday with the Office of Legislative Services, he said.
The 1st District race was the state’s costliest, with candidates and independent groups spending a combined $2.96 million — $1.88 million by the candidates and $1.1 million by groups -- according to a Tuesday report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Republicans swept incumbent Democrats out of office despite being outspent $1.83 million to the Republicans’ $641,000.
And Democrats had the benefit of another $1.1 million in independent spending, according to ELEC.
Testa has said he does not support a bill sponsored by his predecessor State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, to fund boardwalk repairs through the state Transportation Trust Fund.
Andrzejczak was a 1st district assemblyman appointed in January by his party to the open senate seat until the next election, which was Nov. 5.
“At no point was the Transportation Trust Fund’s purpose ever to fund boardwalk repairs,” Testa has said. “This legislation will only increase taxes on residents who live in the highest tax-burdened state in the nation.”
The fund is generated through the state’s gasoline tax.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, will sponsor and reintroduce the bill in the next legislative session, Sweeney’s spokesman Richard McGrath has said.
