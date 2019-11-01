1st district Legislative candidates 2019

New Jersey’s 1st Legislative District race is expected to be particularly expensive and hard fought this year, since the district is one of the last to be competitive between the parties, and it is the only district with a state Senate race as well as an Assembly race. From left are incumbent Democrat Assemblyman R. Bruce Land, incumbent state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Matt Milam, Republican Mike Testa, running for state Senate, and Republican challengers for Assembly Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan.

 provided

The 1st Legislative District, where there is a tight Assembly race and the state's only state Senate race, now has New Jersey's most expensive contest in next Tuesday's election.

Combined spending is at $2.5 million in the district, which covers all of Cape May County, and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission's latest report. 

In an October ELEC report it was second in funds raised, but eighth in funds spent. Last-minute spending changed all that.

"Battleground or swing districts historically tend to attract the largest amounts of money and this year is no exception,' said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle.

And the 1st has always been one of New Jersey's biggest battlegrounds, with registered Republicans slightly outnumbering registered Democrats 45,992 to 42,895, and independents outnumbering both at 59,794.

The 2nd district, which covers the bulk of Atlantic County and where Democrats outnumber Republicans 53,185 to 37,330, is 6th with almost $1 million in spending. Independents are more numerous there, too, at 57,406.

Candidate spending in the 1st totaled $1.53 million, and independent group spending almost $1 million; while in the 2nd candidates spent $719,000 and independent groups $254,000.

The data is from is the 11-day pre-election report for candidate spending up to Oct. 25, and independent spending through Oct. 31. 

Last week release of a Stockton University poll on the 1st district showed incumbent State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape, Cumberland, Atlantic, had a 14-point lead against challenger Republican Mike Testa, a Vineland attorney.

But it also showed the Assembly race is close between incumbent Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam for the Democrats, and Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City; and Eric Simonsen, of Lower Township, for the Republicans. The Democrats has a slight lead, but it was within the poll's margin of error.

Friday's release of data on Stockton's 2nd district poll showed incumbent Democrat Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, with a slight lead, but again within the margin of error, against challengers John Risley, a Republican freeholder; and Phil Guenther, the former longtime Republican mayor of Brigantine.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments