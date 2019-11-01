The 1st Legislative District, where there is a tight Assembly race and the state's only state Senate race, now has New Jersey's most expensive contest in next Tuesday's election.
Combined spending is at $2.5 million in the district, which covers all of Cape May County, and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission's latest report.
In an October ELEC report it was second in funds raised, but eighth in funds spent. Last-minute spending changed all that.
"Battleground or swing districts historically tend to attract the largest amounts of money and this year is no exception,' said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle.
And the 1st has always been one of New Jersey's biggest battlegrounds, with registered Republicans slightly outnumbering registered Democrats 45,992 to 42,895, and independents outnumbering both at 59,794.
The 2nd district, which covers the bulk of Atlantic County and where Democrats outnumber Republicans 53,185 to 37,330, is 6th with almost $1 million in spending. Independents are more numerous there, too, at 57,406.
Candidate spending in the 1st totaled $1.53 million, and independent group spending almost $1 million; while in the 2nd candidates spent $719,000 and independent groups $254,000.
The data is from is the 11-day pre-election report for candidate spending up to Oct. 25, and independent spending through Oct. 31.
Last week release of a Stockton University poll on the 1st district showed incumbent State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape, Cumberland, Atlantic, had a 14-point lead against challenger Republican Mike Testa, a Vineland attorney.
But it also showed the Assembly race is close between incumbent Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam for the Democrats, and Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City; and Eric Simonsen, of Lower Township, for the Republicans. The Democrats has a slight lead, but it was within the poll's margin of error.
Friday's release of data on Stockton's 2nd district poll showed incumbent Democrat Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, with a slight lead, but again within the margin of error, against challengers John Risley, a Republican freeholder; and Phil Guenther, the former longtime Republican mayor of Brigantine.
