SOMERS POINT — When Josh Vadell was shot in the head in Sept. 2016 while responding to an armed robbery as an Atlantic City police officer, the St. Joseph Regional School community took care of his pregnant wife and two daughters, he said.
“They did so much, not only for me, but for my wife and my kids when I was shot,” Vadell said, adding that his daughters are currently in first and third grade at the school. “They were basically sheltered in the school from finding out what happened to me.”
Vadell has been chosen as the honoree for the Catholic school’s annual gala, slated for March 23 at the Sheraton Convention Center Hotel in Atlantic City. He will speak about resilience, overcoming fear and how faith can guide anyone through when they don’t think there’s a way out, he said.
“So many people prayed for me to recover, not only recover, but survive what I went through,” Vadell said, who underwent intense rehabilitation to relearn basic motor skills and retired from the police department at age 30 as a result of his wounds. “The community support and prayers absolutely did help me. My faith is what kept me strong and the community rallying behind me kept me going.”
Dr. Janice DeCicco Fipp, the school’s principal, said that the gala’s aim is to fundraise as well as celebrate the school’s community.
“Josh is a magnificent example of being the light in the face of adversity,” she said. “We want Josh to represent, and he does represent all civil servants, all police officers, all people who put their lives on the line day in and day out. He is the perfect example of us saying we applaud what you do.”
So far, 200 tickets for the gala have been sold, but DeCicco Fipp said that there’s room for anyone interested in coming to the event to support the school.
Tickets cost $110 per person, or $210 per couple, with sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and individuals. The ticket includes dinner, dancing and there will be silent auctions as well as basket raffles.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 609-927-2228 ext. 11 or by going online to www.sjrf.org.
Vadell said that he went to the gala while he was recovering from the shooting, when he had to wear a helmet and walked with a crutch. He said that there are “no excuses” not to attend.
“I just want to emphasize that it’s not an uptight event,” Vadell said. “People might think it’s a Catholic school, but we know how to party.”
