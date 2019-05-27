Residents of the St. Leonard’s Tract section of Ventnor unveiled new street signs Monday at Suffolk Avenue and the Boardwalk.
The signs, which cost just under $7,000 and are meant to represent the historical significance of the city's oldest neighborhood, were thought up and paid for by the St. Leonard's Association, according to outgoing president Anne Corrigan, 70, of Derby Avenue.
"We decided that we wanted to do something special to kind show our little area as being this historic area," Corrigan said.
About a hundred people were in attendance, said Phyllis Lacca, president of Masterpiece Advertising. Among them was Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald J. Trump and a homeowner in the neighborhood.
Also present was Tina LoBiondo, Commissioner Tim Kriebel and Mayor Beth Holtzman.
"They're beautiful. They're very classic-looking. ... They remind you of that old-world charm," Holtzman said. "They have the oldest homes ... and now the signs just complement the homes in the neighborhood."
The association approached the city earlier this year about changing the street signs and were given the greenlight, Lacca said, and the first signs were installed by the city about two weeks ago. Holtzman said holding the small ceremony on Memorial Day was a good choice.
"It's the beginning of the summer season," Holtzman said. "I think it was great that they picked today."
The signs — black with white decorative details in the corners and a nod to the association's 1921 establishment — are on street corners between Surrey Avenue and Cambridge Avenue in the eight-block section.
"It's not a real big area," Corrigan said, "but it's all historic homes and they have stories and all kinds of interesting things about them."
