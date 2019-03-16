For the second weekend in a row, the luck of the Irish will be present on a sunny Saturday. Unlike last weekend, though, we’ll double our winnings with more sun Sunday.
It will feel and look much different Saturday morning than Friday morning. The sun will be out, and dry air will be present. The winds will stay elevated, though this time from the northwesterly direction. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the mid 40s, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Full morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Winds will be sustained 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. So, garbage cans and tents will topple over, but no damaging winds are expected. Some fair weather clouds will mix in the afternoon. We’re lacking a real punch of cold air with this, so we will get seasonable highs around 50. St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be a go.
Saturday night will see temperatures fall in a hurry, a result of the calmer wind and clearer sky. Bring the winter jacket. Temperatures fall through the 40s and 30s quickly.
By sunrise St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll have temperatures in the mid 20s — the ups and downs of spring!
Sunday will continue the plentiful sunshine, with high pressure overhead. That mid-March sun will be strong, so despite high temperatures in the upper 40s, it’ll feel warmer. The leprechaun brought a taste of Ireland with him. Average high temperatures in Dublin for St. Patrick’s day are in the upper 40s, too.
However, the luck will run dry as soon as we exit the weekend. A small, weak but fast-moving Alberta Clipper system will dive into the mid-Atlantic on Sunday night. From about midnight to 8 a.m. a snow shower or two will be possible. If you do see a snow shower, accumulations of less than an inch would be all, hardly enough to cause issues.
Clouds will give way to sunshine Monday, as a new high pressure system reinforces itself into the region. We’ll then start a new streak of dry weather that will take us through much of the week. Monday to Wednesday will see plentiful sunshine. The days and nights will be cool, but not very uncomfortable. Highs will be 45-50 with lows 25-30 (milder at the shore). Our next shot of rain will be Thursday.
