It’s that time of the year again.
Bars are being rented out, football magazines are flying off the racks and we’re all now following Matthew Berry on Twitter: it’s fantasy football season!
While the beginning of your season can seem like endless possibilities (“I think Eric Decker can be a steal in the late rounds with Tom Brady as his quarterback”), reality soon checks in (“holy crap, Eric Decker just retired!”) Fantasy football can be very depressing. We’ve all been there when a stud goes down (RIP Dalvin Cook in 2017.)
So we at the Press wanted to give some tips on how to avoid a disappointing fantasy season (or, at least, a disappointing fantasy experience.)
1. Check the I.R.: Always check the injury report from the night before because you never know when a player is going to be ruled out for the year. You should really be checking the I.R. every day, but if you have an actual life (lucky…) then you should at least check before games on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays.
2. Don’t avoid bad real-life teams: Even bad teams have to have players put up points. Think the Jets are going to be terrible? Someone has to catch balls, so check out Robbie Anderson. Underwhelmed by the Colts? Andrew Luck is still on the team. Keep an eye on big-time players stuck in terrible situations. In fantasy, a team's record means very little.
3. Kickers are people too: Don’t forget about the most forgetful guy in fantasy. Kickers are people too! Don’t waste an early pick on them, but a guy like Justin Tucker is definitely worth watching as the draft moves along.
4. Don’t freak out after Week 1: Your team will be a mess because of injuries, but that happens to everyone. This is a distance race, not a sprint.
5. Watch the waiver wire: Even if your team looks stacked, it’s worth checking out waiver wire players from week to week. If someone is consistently performing, pick them up and drop that injured tight end who is never going to play.
6. Have fun at the draft: Try to make an experience out of it. Call a local bar and do the big board like our fantasy forefathers used to do. Get some wings and appetizers and enjoy the 2+ hour experience. The best part about fantasy is picking on your friends for their terrible picks. But remember…
7. Stay sober for the draft: Be cautious of your alcohol intake while drafting. If your friend is feeding you beers through the middle rounds, that’s not because they think you’re a cool guy. It’s because they want to see your sloppy 6th round pick (“wait, I just picked a third-option wideout from BUFFALO?”)
8. Pay your league fee (and early): There’s nothing worse than the league member who doesn’t pay the champion for weeks after the league is over. Pay the commissioner so you don’t have to worry about it. If you’re team is failing in Week 10, you won’t even remember the fee you had to pay to feel so miserable.
9. Pick a great WR and plenty of RBs: Running backs get hurt. A lot. You will have one get injured in the first half of the year (looks at 2017 Dalvin Cook highlights, cries, repeats) so you’ll want to stock up on guys for your backfield. When it comes to wide receivers, make sure you can land a stud guy and then look at systems where other less-known guys can succeed.
10. Enjoy it: It’s football season! Fantasy football is great (until it’s terrible.) Even if your squad isn’t living up to its fullest potential, you can still enjoy the trash talk and the experience, itself. If you can’t have fun spending time with friends… well then… remember what I said about the waiver wire. Cheers!
