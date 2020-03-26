Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township man was killed Wednesday evening after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree, officials said.

About 5:30 p.m., township police responded to a single car crash on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard, according to a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Robert Parlin, a passenger in the front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Jeydon Lowe, 24, of Barnegat, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Stafford Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the news release. He lost control of the car as he was attempting to negotiate a right hand turn and the rear of the car struck a tree.

Lowe sustained minor injuries and was taken to Southern Ocean County Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, township police and the county Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments