Like back to school sales and less shore traffic, a sure sign that summer is over — the return of pumpkin spice.
Starbucks confirmed Tuesday the famous fall beverage will be available beginning Aug. 28, a week earlier than previous years.
The coffee chain will also add the salted caramel mocha and the Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte back to the menu, as well as more seasonal drinks later in the fall.
What are your thoughts?
Are you excited for pumpkin spice season?
Starbucks announced they are rolling out the infamous pumpkin spice lattes a week earlier this year, Aug. 28.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.