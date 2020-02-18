A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality or contact 2-1-1. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday, through Sunday morning said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county.
Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Teresa’s Church, 46 Central Avenue and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Bus at the corner of Landis and North East Blvd. at 5:30pm the evening of the alert.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A recent bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy changed the Code Blue threshold to any time there is a low temperature below 32 degrees. This is expanded from the old threshold of 25 degrees without precipitation and 32 degrees with precipitation.
Lows temperatures will range from the low 20s inland to the upper 20s at the shore Wednesday night, with dry weather. The weather likely will be dry Thursday night, but a storm system to the south may throw a few snow showers into South Jersey. Lows will range from the mid-teens to the mid-20s. Friday night will be dry, with a low temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.
