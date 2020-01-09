Atlantic County jail
TRENTON — The state is providing $7.8 million to expand a program providing medication-assisted opioid treatment to inmates housed in county correctional facilities and upon their release.

The funding was announced Thursday by Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson, Acting Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks and Acting Health Commissioner Judith Pesichilli. 

The initiative's pilot program was a collaboration between the Atlantic County Jail and the John Brooks Recovery Center. The program provides medication-assisted treatment for inmates and connects them to similar treatment after their release.

The new funding will expand on that initiative, which also provides medical and social services for inmates dealing with opioid addiction, and create "critical community partnerships" that ensures treatment continues after inmates leave correctional facilities.

“Individuals leaving jail are particularly vulnerable to opioid overdose, and the death rate post-release from jail is significantly higher than in the overall population,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a release. “It is imperative that we treat people with opioid use disorder with the clinical standard of care before they are released and maintain treatment post-release."

