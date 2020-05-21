The state Republican Party filed a lawsuit Thursday in state Superior Court in Cape May County seeking to overturn Murphy's executive orders shuttering nonessential businesses.
State Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt says Murphy overreached arbitrarily when he singled out which businesses were considered nonessential.
GOP state Sen. Michael Testa, who is also an attorney, said during a video teleconference that the governor's orders could mean the end of boardwalk shops, for instance, which aren't currently permitted to open even as the unofficial start of summer arrives this weekend.
A message was left Thursday with the governor's office seeking a response.
