An Egg Harbor Township man has become Atlantic County’s first COVID-19 related death, officials confirmed Thursday.
The man, in his late 50s, “had a history of underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus,” county Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said.
There were also 11 additional cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the county, including five men, ranging in age from 15 to 70-years-old, and six women, ages 25 to 76-years-old, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3,489, bringing the total number of cases to 25,590 across the state, officials said during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing. There have been 182 additional deaths, bringing the total to 537.
“You should not assume that 182 people passed since yesterday’s press conference,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “There is a lag here in terms of confirming cause of death in particular. … You need to think of this over a span of days, particularly given the stress right now we have on the system. That is more true than ever.”
So far, there have been 52 cases identified in Atlantic County, 31 in Cumberland and 34 in Cape May. There has been one death in Cumberland County. Five cases have been deemed recovered in Atlantic County and 11 have recovered in Cape May County.
During the briefing, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said that the Field Medical Station at the Atlantic City Convention Center should be up and running April 14, following the stations at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, Hudson County, and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, Middlesex County.
Other deaths included were 45 from Bergen County, 30 from Essex County, 21 from Middlesex County, 15 each from Hudson, Morris and Ocean counties, 14 from Monmouth County, seven from Passaic County, five from Union County, three each from Burlington and Camden counties, two from Somerset County and one each from Mercer and Sussex counties.
Officials are still gathering information on four of the deaths, said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
