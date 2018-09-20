ATLANTIC CITY — The city must improve its government, engagement and its partnerships with other agencies before it is returned to local control, according to a report from state special council Jim Johnson.
Under the takeover legislation, the city is scheduled to be under state control until 2021, but that could change if the city meets certain criteria.
The report also includes the several recommendations to move the city forward.
"As the mayor of this great city, I have waited patiently for this day. The citizens of Atlantic City deserve to have their local elected officials control their destiny. I am very optimistic that this is a huge step in the right direction for Atlantic City and its future,” said Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam.
Those recommendations include:
• Focus on the fundamentals of local government by building the capacity and talent of municipal employees through training and better technology to deliver essential services, respond to constituent concerns, collect more revenue, and plan for development and growth.
• Build a diverse economy by supporting the stability of the gaming industry, developing jobs with the potential for growth and higher wages, supporting the health of small businesses, and creating career ladders within the casino industry.
• Improve amenities that affect residents’ quality of life and can attract new residents by developing strategic projects such as a food market, after school and summer programs for children, and walkable neighborhoods.
• Enhance the city’s strengths by utilizing the network of neighborhood civic associations, arts organizations and cultural institutions, introducing non-partisan community engagement tools, and building a community collaboration database.
• Address social challenges and create pathways to opportunity by providing support for households facing foreclosure, rehabbing vacant and abandoned homes and selling them to working families at affordable prices, tackling such public health issues as infant mortality and obesity, identifying state grant programs to support the city’s youth, and developing training programs to prepare unemployed city residents for work, among other activities.
The state takeover was launched in 2016 under Gov. Chris Christie, who, along with the State Legislature, determined that Atlantic City was unable or unwilling to make tough decisions to get its finances and its half-billion dollars in debt in order. State overseers terminated union contracts and reduced pay for police and firefighters, among other austerity measures. According to the legislation, the state takeover will last five years.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
