BRIDGETON - A city man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly performing a lewd act in front of a woman in the parking lot of a department store in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, according to State Police.
On Monday, the State Police asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly followed a woman into a Peebles department store. The victim observed the same man later performing a lewd act while seated in his car in the parking lot, which was parked next to hers, according to a State Police post on its Facebook page.
Within a day, several tips were reported to the Bridgeton Station identifying Terry Davis, 35, as the suspect pictured in the surveillance images, State Police said.
As a result of the social media post, Davis surrendered Tuesday to troopers at Bridgeton Station, State Police said.
Davis was charged with stalking and lewdness and was placed at the Cumberland County Jail pending a bail detention hearing, State Police said.
