UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police have arrested a man who robbed a bank Saturday, authorities said.
Joseph Crandley, 39, of Cape May, was arrested Saturday and charged with robbery and theft after robbing the TD Bank on Shore Road, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.
On Saturday, State Police posted on social media they were looking for the public’s help to identify a man who went into the bank at 12:15 p.m., handed a teller a burlap bag with a note demanding cash, and left in a silver sedan, possibly a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, after receiving the money.
Authorities did not reveal how much money the man asked for.
Detectives from the Troop "A" Criminal Investigations Office and troopers from Woodbine Station received several tips less than an hour after the original social media post, police said.
State Police credited the identification and arrest to social media after they released surveillance photos and a description of the man.
Troopers worked with the Lower Township Police Department to find Crandley in that township and he was arrested without incident.
Crandley was taken to the Cape May County jail and awaits a bail hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.