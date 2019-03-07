The state police's homicide south unit is hoping the public can identify a man they said was murdered 39 years ago.
A victim’s remains were discovered in a wooded area near Hall Street in Downe Township, Cumberland County on November 21, 1979, police said in a Facebook page Wednesday.
The department posted a new image depicting the victim to its Facebook page Wednesday that it said was recently developed with help from the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
They described the victim as a male, possibly biracial or of Mediterranean descent, between 17 and 25 years old. His death was ruled a homicide.
State police ask anyone with information to contact Detective John Weber, of the NJSP Homicide South Unit, at 609-561-1800 Ext. 3355 or the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office at 609-861-3355. Anonymous tips are welcome, they said.
