CAPE MAY POINT — The state police have suspended dive team recovery efforts of a plane that crashed in the ocean near Cape May Lighthouse Wednesday morning and the pilot onboard, according to a spokesperson.
The aircraft has been located, and is marked with an orange buoy. But divers are being called off due to water and weather conditions, said Trooper Alejandro Goez.
"The dive operations were suspended yesterday afternoon," Goez said. "I don't have when they'll be resuming."
Rip current risks in the area are low, according to the National Weather Service, and wave heights are around one foot.
Water visibility issues could be at play, after three consecutive days of rain in the area.
The pilot's identity has not been made public. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
The single-engine Mooney M20J took off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and reports came in of a plane in the water around 11:30 a.m.
Beachgoers described a plane flying low near the beach before turning out to open water, skipping off the surface, and flying straight up — a trail of black smoke behind it — before falling into the ocean, coming to rest in 18 feet of water.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.