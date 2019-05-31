Search on for survivors after small plane crashes in ocean

In this photo provided by the United States Coast Guard, a pair of Sea Tow boats joins another vessel off Cape May Point, N.J., in the search for a single engine airplane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The aircraft's owner says the male pilot was a regular customer who flew recreationally. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan/United States Coast Guard via AP)

 The Associated Press

CAPE MAY POINT — The state police have suspended dive team recovery efforts of a plane that crashed in the ocean near Cape May Lighthouse Wednesday morning and the pilot onboard, according to a spokesperson.

The aircraft has been located, and is marked with an orange buoy. But divers are being called off due to water and weather conditions, said Trooper Alejandro Goez.

"The dive operations were suspended yesterday afternoon," Goez said. "I don't have when they'll be resuming."

Rip current risks in the area are low, according to the National Weather Service, and wave heights are around one foot.

Water visibility issues could be at play, after three consecutive days of rain in the area.

The pilot's identity has not been made public. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The single-engine Mooney M20J took off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and reports came in of a plane in the water around 11:30 a.m.

Beachgoers described a plane flying low near the beach before turning out to open water, skipping off the surface, and flying straight up — a trail of black smoke behind it — before falling into the ocean, coming to rest in 18 feet of water.

