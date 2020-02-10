MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police have found the lime green sports car of an Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November and whose body was found on Jan. 11.
The Dodge Charger "Hellcat" owned by the 41-year-old Quanyaves Lindsay was found in the Manumuskin River by the Technical Emergency and Mission Specialists unit, according to a post on the State Police's Facebook page. No other information was provided.
Lindsay was last seen leaving a residence on Hands Mill Road in Woodbine. His body was recovered from a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River Township.
Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
