State police need the public's help identifying a man suspected of committing an armed robbery on Third Avenue in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.

On Sunday, January 13, at approximately 2 p.m., the man pictured in the composite sketch that the department posted to its Facebook page allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver along with three additional suspects.

According to the department's post, the pictured suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash, a wallet and two cell phones from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at (856) 451-0106.

