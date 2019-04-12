state police 2
State police have asked the public to help them identify the two men in this photo. They are not considered suspects at this time, but detectives believe they might have more information about the fire.

 AMANDA AUBLE Staff Writer
State police have asked the public to help them identify the two men in this photo, who they believe might know more about the fire that consumed more than 11,000 acres of forest in Washington and Woodland Townships.

State police have asked the public to help them identify two men they believe might have more information about the Spring Hill wildfire in Burlington County. The men who appear in two pictures posted to the State Police department's Facebook page are not considered suspects at this time, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

However, detectives believe that they know more about the fire that began on March 30 and consumed more than 11,000 acres of forest in Washington and Woodland Townships.

The forest fire was caused by humans in a remote section of the forest known for illegal bonfires, investigators said last week.

The state Forest Fire Service was unsure whether the blaze was purposefully set or caused accidentally, saying an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant First Class Shaun Georgeson of Tuckerton Station at 609-296-3132.

Police said that they also accept anonymous tips.

