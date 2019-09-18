EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Someone walking their dog discovered a portion of a human skull at the "Dog Beach" at the base of the Ocean Drive Bridge Monday morning, said State Police Lt. Ted Schaefer.
They made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. and troopers stationed in Woodbine responded, Schaefer said. The remains were turned over to Southern Regional Medical Center, which confirmed that the skull portion was from a human. The investigation is ongoing.
The beach remains open to visitors.
