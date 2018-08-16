ATLANTIC CITY — Investigators confiscated hats and shirts Thursday afternoon from multiple Boardwalk stores, the result of a two-month investigation into trademark violations and knock off merchandise.
Items were taken from Collector's World, Moon Traders, City of Souvenirs and Ocean Point Gifts, according to state police.
Homeland Security, state police and Atlantic City police remained on the scene at 1 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
