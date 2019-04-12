State Police have asked the public to help them identify two men they believe might have more information about the Spring Hill wildfire in Burlington County. The men who appear in two pictures posted to the State Police Facebook page are not considered suspects at this time, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
However, detectives believe the men know more about the fire that began March 30 and consumed more than 11,000 acres of forest in Washington and Woodland townships.
The fire was caused by humans in a remote section of the forest known for illegal bonfires, investigators said last week.
The state Forest Fire Service was unsure whether the blaze was purposefully set or caused accidentally, saying an investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Georgeson of the Tuckerton Station at 609-296-3132.
Police said they also accept anonymous tips.
