UPPER TOWNSHIP — State police are asking for the public's help with identifying two alleged shoplifting suspects.
At 6:13 p.m., on Thursday, the two suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy on Roosevelt Boulevard in Marmora. State police said the suspects allegedly stole $2,000 worth of allergy medicine and hair products.
Still images from the store's video surveillance system were posted to the New Jersey State Police department's Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grant Stambaugh at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
