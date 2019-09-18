The state Department of Human Services is delivering the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone for free to participating shelters serving the homeless, including the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and others in Cumberland and Ocean counties.
Throughout the state, 36 shelters will receive a share of nearly 1,200 does of naloxone, Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a statement.
Among the other participating shelters in South Jersey are the Cumberland County Women's Center in Vineland and Providence House-Ocean County in Manchester Township.
The naloxone delivered to the shelters does not require an individual prescription and is free to those in need.
The shelter initiative follows the department's June giveaway of 32,000 free doses of naloxone at 174 pharmacies throughout the state. The giveaway was considered to be the largest one-day free naloxone distribution in the country.