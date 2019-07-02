The state has improved its traffic-information website at www.511NJ.org, just in time for July 4.
Traffic camera views will now be accessible to visitors on Apple-based devices as well as Android devices of all kinds, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
Previously, website visitors who used Apple-based devices, including iPhones and iPads, couldn’t see the traffic cameras because of the limitations of technology.
The DOT said Tuesday that it is the first significant enhancements to the site since its launch in 2010.
Since then, it has provided traffic and travel information for more than 10 million travelers, according to DOT.
In addition to real-time traffic information, the website provides information about larger road construction projects, as well as real-time parking information for Newark Liberty, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airports.
511NJ also partners with State and local law enforcement and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to cross-promote safety initiatives; and with NJ TRANSIT, to promote public transit initiatives.
511NJ.org visitors who have subscribed to get My 511NJ Personalized Alerts will have their profiles, trips and information transitioned to the new website. Subscribers can go to the “LOGIN” link in the upper right-hand corner to access their accounts.
To get My 511NJ Personalized Alerts, using your computer or phone, go to the “LOGIN” button and register.
