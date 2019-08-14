TRENTON — July revenue major tax collections are up 12 percent compared to last July, according to the state Department of the Treasury.
July's collections totaled $2.33 billion, an increase of $250.1 million, Treasury reported.
The Corporation Business Tax increased the most -- up 32.6 percent over last July at $177.8 million.
The Gross Income Tax, dedicated to the Property Tax Relief Fund was up 15.5 percent over last July, totaling $948.9 million.
The Sales and Use Tax, the largest General Fund revenue source, totaled $1.02 billion, up 5.1 percent above last July.
New Jersey is now more than halfway through the second year of a temporary, two-year 2.5 percent surtax in the CBT on income above $1 million. Beginning in January, the temporary surtax will decrease to 1.5 percent for two more years before phasing out.
Total revenues for the 13 months ending in July increased $3.175 billion, or 9.9 percent, due to numerous tax policy changes enacted last year, according to Treasury.
July is effectively treated as the 13th month of the fiscal year because cash collections include revenues from both Fiscal Year 2019, which just ended, and Fiscal Year 2020, which has just begun.
After the annual accounting process is completed, final collections for FY 2019 will be published in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) due out in early 2020.
