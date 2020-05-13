Atlantic City Casino shutdown

Tropicana Atlantic City Casino shutdown do to COVID-19 virus Monday March 16, 2020. New Jersey casinos announced they will be closing tonight at 8 PM. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

A state Senate panel on Tuesday advanced a pair of bills that would have the state Health Department set standards for Atlantic City's nine casinos to meet before they can reopen.

They also would apply to hotels across the state.

The Democratic-sponsored bills would have the department set standards on disinfection of rooms, elevators, surfaces, kitchens, gambling floors and other high-traffic areas, as well as training of workers on safe practices. They would also require the continuation of social distancing standards, including a prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Casino Association of New Jersey has already contracted with the AtlantiCare hospital system to do the same thing for the casinos, including developing recommendations on best operating and cleaning practices. No date has yet been given for reopening the casinos, which Murphy ordered closed on March 16.

Where does New Jersey stand with its reopening plan? 

