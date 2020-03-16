The state Department of the Treasury reported February major tax revenue collections were up $220.0 million, or 9.4 percent, above last February to $2.554 billion.
The influence of coronavirus, however, is not yet known, since many revenues report with a one-month delay, according to the department.
While Corporate Business Tax revenues are up fiscal year-to-date, February was the third consecutive month of a decline in those revenues, Treasury reported in a press release Monday.
According to Treasury:
Fiscal year-to-date, total collections of $20.511 billion are up $1.234 billion, or 6.4 percent above the same period last year.
With the release of the Governor’s FY 2021 proposed budget on Feb. 25, Treasury issued revised revenue forecasts for FY 2020. In total, revenue estimates for the current fiscal year were increased by $948.2 million, a rise of 2.5 percent from the total certified in June at the adoption of the Appropriations Act.
Gross Income Tax (GIT) receipts of $1.184 billion are 11.3 percent above last February. Year-to-date collections of $9.528 billion are up 6.6 percent. The GIT, which is constitutionally dedicated to the Property Tax Relief Fund, is the State’s largest tax revenue source.
The Sales and Use Tax, the largest General Fund revenue source, reported $719.5 million in February, up 7.2 percent over last February. Year-to-date, sales tax collections of $6.1 billion are up 5.6 percent from the same period last year.
The Corporation Business Tax (CBT), the second largest General Fund revenue source, generated $34.5 million, 45.3 percent below last February. Year-to-date, the CBT has collected $2.049 billion, or 9.4 percent above the same period last year.
While declines are expected to continue for the remaining months of FY 2020, the strong growth between July and November has boosted the CBT such that the revised FY 2020 forecast was increased by $555.0 million.
