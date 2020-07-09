There was an uptick in initial unemployment claims last week in New Jersey. The state Depart…

As unemployment claims slow statewide in New Jersey, the wreckage of business closings due t…

The smallest number of New Jerseyans applied last week for unemployment benefits since the s…

State Unemployment Numbers

Weekly New Unemployment Claims

March 15-21: 155,815

March 22-28: 206,253

March 29-April 4: 214,836

April 5-11: 141,420

April 12-18: 140,139

April 19-25: 71,996

April 26-May 2: 88,326

May 3-9: 69,689

May 10-16: 42,365

May 17-23: 34,410

May 24-30: 26,752

May 31-June 6: 23,166

June 7-13: 26,392

June 14-20: 33,004

June 21-27: 27,965

June 28-July 4: 47,391

Total: 1,349,919

Eligible claimants have received $3 billion in state unemployment payments since mid-March and $6.9 billion in federal benefits through the CARES Act.

Weekly breakdown of payments (in millions):

Week NJUI FPUC PUA PEUC

3/15-21 $47.4 NA NA NA

3/22-28 $57.9 NA NA NA

3/29-4/3 $89.8 NA NA NA

4/4-11 $140.7 $154.8 NA NA

4/12-18 $179.7 $238.8 NA NA

4/19-25 $211.1 $296.3 NA NA

4/26-5/2 $171.7 $291.1 $27.1 NA

5/3-9 $244.7 $502.4 $51.6 NA

5/10-16 $239.7 $414.0 $55.6 NA

5/17-23 $236.2 $596.9 $112.3 NA

5/24-30 $242.7 $553.5 $87.7 NA

5/31-6/6 $255.5 $635.2 $56.6 $56.6

6/7-13 $244.5 $573.8 $60.7 $46.5

6/14-20 $248.9 $626.1 $86.6 $37.4

6/21-27 $240.4 $559.7 $73.5 $31.7

6/28-7/4 $202.9 $536.1 $71.7 $31.8

Total $3,053.8 $5,978.7 $683.4 $204.

NA: Benefit not applicable during the indicated weeks.

FPUC, PUA and PEUC are federal programs authorized by Congress under the CARES Act. FPUC provides an additional $600 weekly benefit to anyone collecting unemployment through July 25. PUA provides benefits to newly eligible populations such as self-employed workers, independent contractors and those who do not have enough recent earnings to qualify for regular unemployment benefits, as well as for newly qualifying reasons such as being unable to work because due to caring for others or for their own COVID-19 illness. Those benefits expire at the end of the year, with a maximum of 46 weeks earned, including extended benefits. PEUC provides 13 weeks of federal benefits for those who have exhausted 26 weeks of state unemployment.

For more information on state or federal unemployment programs, visit myunemployment.nj.gov.

Claimants collecting unemployment must certify for benefits each week to continue to receive payments. Information on certifying for unemployment can be found here: https://myunemployment.nj.gov/labor/myunemployment/schedule.shtml

Anyone looking for work is encouraged to visit New Jersey’s jobs portal -- jobs.covid19.nj.gov -- which matches jobseekers with immediate openings in industries such as food distribution, warehousing and health care.

For national unemployment data, visit https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf. For archived NJ claims data, visit https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/DataDashboard.asp.