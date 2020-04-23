There has been a slowing in the number of new unemployment claims filed in New Jersey, but last week an additional 140,139 people filed for benefits in the state as businesses remain closed due to COVID-19.
The total number of unemployed is now 858,000 in New Jersey and 26 million nationwide.
Nationally, 4.4 million more filed for benefits last week since March 15, when the pandemic began sending people out of work.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An hour before a planned drive-thru food distribution for out-of-work …
Seasonal workers who have recently run out of benefits and have not been called back to work in April, as they normally would be, are reporting they cannot get information on when the federally funded extension of their benefits will begin.
“My unemployment ran out March 1. I was planning to go back to work (in March), but now the hotel is not opening (on time),” said Lorraine Lautos, 62, who lives in Philadelphia and works seven months a year in a North Wildwood hotel. “I have no income, and every time I go to apply they tell me I don’t have any money in there. So I’m just in the middle and don’t know what to do.”
She said when she calls the state Division of Unemployment, she gets disconnected. The company she has her mortgage with has given her more time to pay, but she said she is running out of savings.
“I know that millions of people need to file new claims, but I feel the people who were already on unemployment should have been taken care of first,” Lautos said.
She and others are concerned they won’t have enough work hours over the summer and fall to qualify for unemployment benefits next winter. Many seasonal workers work long hours from April through October, then depend on unemployment over the winter.
Another 141,420 New Jerseyans applied for unemployment in the week ending April 11, and Atla…
“I’m usually back the end of March, beginning of April,” said Karen Fennimore, 59, of North Cape May. She works in a Wildwood Crest hotel in housekeeping through October and collects unemployment from November through March.
“I’m not sure if it is going to open now. Even if they do, maybe it will be July,” Fennimore said. “There will not be enough time (back to work) to collect on next winter. There are going to be a lot of people hurting next year.”
Fennimore, too, has had problems getting all of her benefits. She said her benefits from being unemployed over the winter stopped two weeks ago, even though her online information shows she is still owed money. She cannot get through to anyone to find out what is causing the problem, she said.
The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday it has distributed $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
Atlantic County remains particularly hard hit, with another 6,186 filing last week, for a total of 41,399. Other counties with similar populations, such as Gloucester, have about half the number of filings.
Those seeking unemployment benefits continue to report problems, however.
The state is having some difficulty finalizing claims by gig workers and contracted workers, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a media briefing this week. They have not paid into the system and would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance, but federal legislation in response to the COVID-19 crisis allowed them to qualify.
The latest state number of filers, for the week ending April 18, is close to the previous week’s, which was 141,400.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of 557,000 people in New Jersey are now collecting, leaving about 300,000 filing without yet receiving financial help.
Last week, 429,308 were listed as receiving benefits in New Jersey.
Filers who must talk to a state representatives to complete their applications are still reporting they are unable to get through to agents on the phone, even though the Labor Department said it has improved computer and phone systems and added staff.
But persistence does pay off, said Josh Crosby, 23, of Linwood.
He had been laid off before the worst of the pandemic struck, and was collecting unemployment for about a month. Then the benefits stopped after he went to a one-day training that did not result in a job.
For about a month he had been calling, trying to get help. Finally on Thursday, he got through, he said.
“It has been fixed now,” Crosby said. He was told the problem was a technical error.
Asked if he had advice for others, he said, “I guess just keep calling, really.”
042320_nws_fooddrive_057
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
042320_nws_fooddrive_037
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_051
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_019
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_020
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_021
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_022
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_023
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_024
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_025
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_026
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_027
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_028
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_029
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_030
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_031
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_032
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_033
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_034
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_035
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_036
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_038
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_039
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_040
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_041
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_042
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_gal_fooddrive_043
The food kits distributed to laid off casino workers Wednesday contained nonperishable food items, such as pasta, rice and canned goods, in addition to fresh produce and dairy items.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_044
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_045
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_046
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_047
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_049
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_050
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_052
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_053
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_054
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_055
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_056
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_058
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_059
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_061
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_061
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_062
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_063
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_064
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_065
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_066
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_067
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_068
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_069
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive
Volunteers with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, with help from Unite Here Local 54, distribute emergency meal kits to laid off casino employees Wednesday at the Harbor Square shopping center in Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_071
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_072
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_073
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_074
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_075
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_076
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_077
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
042320_nws_fooddrive_078
On April 22nd, at the Harbor Square Mall (formerly Shore Mall) the Community Food Bank of New Jersey with help from Local 54 distributes Emergency Meal Kits, providing 40 meals per kit, to casino employees in need throughout Southern New Jersey which has been hard hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.