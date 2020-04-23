We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There has been a slowing in the number of new unemployment claims filed in New Jersey, but last week an additional 140,139 people filed for benefits in the state as businesses remain closed due to COVID-19.

The total number of unemployed is now 858,000 in New Jersey and 26 million nationwide.

Nationally, 4.4 million more filed for benefits last week since March 15, when the pandemic began sending people out of work.

Seasonal workers who have recently run out of benefits and have not been called back to work in April, as they normally would be, are reporting they cannot get information on when the federally funded extension of their benefits will begin.

“My unemployment ran out March 1. I was planning to go back to work (in March), but now the hotel is not opening (on time),” said Lorraine Lautos, 62, who lives in Philadelphia and works seven months a year in a North Wildwood hotel. “I have no income, and every time I go to apply they tell me I don’t have any money in there. So I’m just in the middle and don’t know what to do.”

She said when she calls the state Division of Unemployment, she gets disconnected. The company she has her mortgage with has given her more time to pay, but she said she is running out of savings.

“I know that millions of people need to file new claims, but I feel the people who were already on unemployment should have been taken care of first,” Lautos said.

She and others are concerned they won’t have enough work hours over the summer and fall to qualify for unemployment benefits next winter. Many seasonal workers work long hours from April through October, then depend on unemployment over the winter.

“I’m usually back the end of March, beginning of April,” said Karen Fennimore, 59, of North Cape May. She works in a Wildwood Crest hotel in housekeeping through October and collects unemployment from November through March.

“I’m not sure if it is going to open now. Even if they do, maybe it will be July,” Fennimore said. “There will not be enough time (back to work) to collect on next winter. There are going to be a lot of people hurting next year.”

Fennimore, too, has had problems getting all of her benefits. She said her benefits from being unemployed over the winter stopped two weeks ago, even though her online information shows she is still owed money. She cannot get through to anyone to find out what is causing the problem, she said.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday it has distributed $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

Atlantic County remains particularly hard hit, with another 6,186 filing last week, for a total of 41,399. Other counties with similar populations, such as Gloucester, have about half the number of filings.

Those seeking unemployment benefits continue to report problems, however.

The state is having some difficulty finalizing claims by gig workers and contracted workers, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a media briefing this week. They have not paid into the system and would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance, but federal legislation in response to the COVID-19 crisis allowed them to qualify.

The latest state number of filers, for the week ending April 18, is close to the previous week’s, which was 141,400.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of 557,000 people in New Jersey are now collecting, leaving about 300,000 filing without yet receiving financial help.

Last week, 429,308 were listed as receiving benefits in New Jersey.

Filers who must talk to a state representatives to complete their applications are still reporting they are unable to get through to agents on the phone, even though the Labor Department said it has improved computer and phone systems and added staff.

But persistence does pay off, said Josh Crosby, 23, of Linwood.

He had been laid off before the worst of the pandemic struck, and was collecting unemployment for about a month. Then the benefits stopped after he went to a one-day training that did not result in a job.

For about a month he had been calling, trying to get help. Finally on Thursday, he got through, he said.

“It has been fixed now,” Crosby said. He was told the problem was a technical error.

Asked if he had advice for others, he said, “I guess just keep calling, really.”