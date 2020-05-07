We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

New Jersey registered another uptick in unemployment applications last week as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps businesses closed, with 87,540 new filers pushing the total applying since government-mandated shutdowns began to more than 1 million, according to the state.

In that same week, the state added 22,070 to the rolls of those collecting unemployment insurance payments, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, showing the state is not keeping up with the pace of applications.

Nationally, about 3.2 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits, for a total of about 33.5 million.

Almost 644,000 people have begun collecting unemployment payments to date in New Jersey, of the about 1 million who have applied.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday it has distributed $1.9 billion in benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, and had a balance of $2.7 billion in the unemployment trust fund as of May 1.

Hundreds of thousands of state residents have been unemployed for weeks and have not gotten any benefits. Many have deluged legislators’ offices, media outlets and others with requests for help getting paid.

Many people also have reported having no luck getting through to the state Labor Department’s call centers, even after waiting on hold for hours.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo participated in Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 news briefing in Trenton on Thursday. He said there are many reasons some people who have applied for unemployment — even some who applied several weeks ago — have not received funds. The most common reason, he said, is applicant error in answering questions when certifying weekly. But he has also found problems with employer information not matching employee information, and other anomalies.

The state recently created online guides to walk people through the weekly certification process, in the hopes of preventing more mistakes. Asaro-Angelo emphasized that people must say they are actively looking for work and are available for work when they certify online for payments to proceed. He said some issues may arise because many applicants are saying they are not actively looking or available, because they expect to be called back to their jobs, resulting in lack of payment.

Asaro-Angelo also said those who qualify for extended unemployment because of the pandemic will begin receiving their benefits May 18, but could not explain the reason for the delay.

+2 Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate Some unemployed New Jersey workers say they were approved for benefits several weeks ago — g…

The Labor Department is opening a new call center to help people straighten out the problems that have kept them from collecting, Asaro-Angelo said, but he declined to say how many people are currently working to process unemployment claims, or how many the new call center would add.

He also did not say how quickly the new center would be up and running.

“Hundreds are working. ... It’s changing all the time, with folks in and out,” Asaro-Angelo said of those working to process claims. “We are in the process of hiring 130 additional folks for claims training.”

“As a commissioner of the Department of Labor, those are numbers that should be at your fingertips,” said Michelle Izzi of Hillsborough in Somerset County, a horse trainer and coach of the Rutgers western riding team who had to shutter her business and has yet to see a dime in benefits. She runs a Facebook group called #njunemploymentpandemic and said she often gives out the National Suicide Prevention Hotline to people desperate after having no income since mid-March.

Izzi participated in a protest Thursday outside the governor’s media briefing in Trenton.

“Shame on you,” she said of Asaro-Angelo. “He should step aside so the governor can hire someone who can do the job.”

New N.J. unemployment claims slow dramatically New unemployment claims totaled 71,707 in New Jersey in the week ending April 25 — half of t…

Asaro-Angelo also said during the briefing the department is setting up a “chat bot” on the website to answer common questions and cut down on the need for people to try to get through on the phone, but stressed it will only answer general questions, not those about specific applications.

“We are making incredible strides … at this uncertain time,” Asaro-Angelo said.