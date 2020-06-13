TRENTON — A Jersey Shore town backed off Friday on its plans to offer indoor dining beginning Monday, in defiance of a state order.
Asbury Park’s council had authorized restaurants this week to offer indoor dining with restrictions beginning Monday, violating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order. After the state sued Friday and a judge issued an order temporarily blocking the town's attempt, Mayor John Moor and the council released a statement Friday evening recommending that restaurants not serve diners indoors.
“We are advising Asbury Park businesses not to open indoors as we had announced earlier this week, as opening indoors would violate the court order and could jeopardize your business' liquor licenses” and subject businesses to fines and other penalties, the statement said.
The state of New Jersey will sue a shore town that has defied an executive order by authoriz…
As part of the second phase of the state's efforts to reopen its economy, Murphy has authorized outdoor dining and nonessential retail to resume Monday but hasn't authorized indoor dining. Murphy said Friday he would crack down on businesses that weren't in compliance.
“We have one set of rules and they are based on one principle, and that is ensuring public health," he said. "The attorney general will be bringing a lawsuit as we speak against Asbury Park to enforce our order.”
Asbury Park’s resolution would have permitted restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
Murphy has not indicated when restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor seating, aside from saying he hoped it would be “sooner rather than later.”
Business owners and town leaders have chafed at being forced to remain closed as the pandemic gradually subsides in New Jersey. Last month, health officials closed a Camden County gym that had received several summonses after a highly publicized reopening in defiance of a state order.
PHOTOS of the Atlantic City Boardwalk bar crawl
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Friday was the first day open alcohol containers were legally allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Orange Loop establishments such as Bourre and the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall were among the first to sell spirits to customers to enjoy on the go.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourré on New York Ave to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Laurie and John Walker, of Ventnor, purchased drinks from the Biergarten on the Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Rich Jacobs of Marlton and Jessica Jarvis of Atlantic City in front of the Steel Pier..
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Mark Callazzo says open containers and a walkable business district were a small part of a larger vision he and others shared for the Orange Loop when the project started nearly five years ago.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Ventnor residents (l-r) Laurie and John Walker, enjoy a cooling refreshment from the Biergarten at 2701 Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
JaVonn Parrish had expected to return to work at Bourre next week, when outdoor dining resumes in New Jersey, but the relaxing of Atlantic City’s open-container laws brought him back early.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
People line up for service Friday afternoon outside the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop commercial district.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Cindy and Jim Detweiler, from Souderton PA, enjoying the outside patio at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Luigi Esposito and Joe Ruscoe, both of Little Egg Harbor, with their drink orders from Bourré.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Michelle and Tom Kunzman of Toms River.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Bourré bartender Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City .
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Cory Clair, 25, from Tuckerton, outside of Tennesssee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Bartenders Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township and Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City serving patrons at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, receive their drink order from their friend (center) Joe Ruscoe of Little Egg Harbor, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Mark Callazzo, owner of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Marisa Lucchetti of Atlantic City, and Marybeth Litchholt of Absecon, receive their drink orders from Bartender Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Atlantic City resident and Mayoral candidate Tom Forkin stopped by Bourré to show his support behind the new policy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Any containers issued by city bars had to have a sticker or marking stating where the cup originated from.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.