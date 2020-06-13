Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

TRENTON — A Jersey Shore town backed off Friday on its plans to offer indoor dining beginning Monday, in defiance of a state order.

Asbury Park’s council had authorized restaurants this week to offer indoor dining with restrictions beginning Monday, violating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order. After the state sued Friday and a judge issued an order temporarily blocking the town's attempt, Mayor John Moor and the council released a statement Friday evening recommending that restaurants not serve diners indoors.

“We are advising Asbury Park businesses not to open indoors as we had announced earlier this week, as opening indoors would violate the court order and could jeopardize your business' liquor licenses” and subject businesses to fines and other penalties, the statement said.

As part of the second phase of the state's efforts to reopen its economy, Murphy has authorized outdoor dining and nonessential retail to resume Monday but hasn't authorized indoor dining. Murphy said Friday he would crack down on businesses that weren't in compliance.

“We have one set of rules and they are based on one principle, and that is ensuring public health," he said. "The attorney general will be bringing a lawsuit as we speak against Asbury Park to enforce our order.”

Asbury Park’s resolution would have permitted restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Murphy has not indicated when restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor seating, aside from saying he hoped it would be “sooner rather than later.”

Business owners and town leaders have chafed at being forced to remain closed as the pandemic gradually subsides in New Jersey. Last month, health officials closed a Camden County gym that had received several summonses after a highly publicized reopening in defiance of a state order.

PHOTOS of the Atlantic City Boardwalk bar crawl

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments