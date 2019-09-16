ATLANTIC CITY — In a page right out of the state's playbook for revitalizing Atlantic City, officials at the annual Governor's Conference on Housing and Economic Development emphasized the importance of engaging the community on key projects.
"We have to go back to going into neighborhoods," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, during the plenary session of the annual conference at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center. "It’s not about us sitting here in this room, it’s about the generations of people who will be affected by the decisions we make today. So let’s be good stewards so that successive generations can build on what we have developed."
While Oliver's remarks were directed toward development projects statewide, they are in line with the state's oversight and vision for Atlantic City. Even before the state released its transition report on Atlantic City in 2018 — co-authored by Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy — officials made it a point to meet with civic associations and neighborhood groups outside the usual sphere of influence to find out what those residents and business owners wanted to see in their communities.
The DCA has been in charge of Atlantic City since 2016, when state legislators passed the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act and then-Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill into law.
The plenary session Monday morning focused on strategic partnerships between the state, private developers and investors, redevelopment agencies and local governments, a tactic the Murphy administration has been employing on a micro-level in Atlantic City.
The two-day conference, now in its 23rd year, is hosted by the DCA, the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority.
Charles Richman, executive director of the Housing and Mortgate Finance Agency, said areas with anchor institutions, such as colleges or universities, regional medical centers or government complexes, are more attractive to developers.
The greater Atlantic City region has all of the above, in addition to a major economic industry in casino gaming.
"We have to look beyond today to spend more time looking at what we want New Jersey to be five years out, 10 years out and plan accordingly," Richman said.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. welcomed conference attendees with brief remarks Monday morning.
Former Secretary of State DeForest Soaries, the first African-American male to hold the position, delivered the conference's keynote address Monday afternoon with a focus on diversity.
"We have to have a plan that assumes that everybody must be at the table," he said, before adding: "The way we will become all right is not by conquering, but reaching out and feeding each other ideas."
Connie Mercer, a long-time advocate for homeless individuals and the founder and chief executive officer of HomeFront, a Mercer County nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness, was honored as the 2019 recipient of the state’s Housing and Economic Development Hall of Fame Award on Sunday night.
