ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple appointees for two casino-related decision-making agencies are serving past the expiration dates of their terms and waiting on Gov. Phil Murphy to take action.

Five members of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors and two members of the Casino Control Commission are holdovers, some of whose terms expired as far back as 2018.

The 17-member CRDA board also has two vacancies, one of which has been open since April and the other since August.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office declined to comment on the status of appointments on both boards.

Casino Control Commission Vice Chairwoman Alisa Cooper and Commissioner Sharon Anne Harrington are both holdovers at the state agency. Harrington, who was first nominated to the commission in 2009 to fill an unexpired term, has been in holdover status since August 2018.

Cooper was appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2012 and has been serving past her current tenure’s expiration date since August of this year.

Both commissioners earn an annual salary of $125,000 for the full-time positions.

Neither Harrington nor Cooper is eligible for reappointment since they have each served the maximum number of terms.

Prior to 2011, Casino Control Commission members could only serve 120 days past the expiration date of their appointed terms. Commission members are appointed to five-year terms.

The governor, with the advice and consent of the state Senate, is responsible for appointing commissioners to the Casino Control Commission.

CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy III along with board members Michael Hanley, Howard Kyle, Edward Gant and Resorts Casino Hotel President/CEO Mark Giannantonio are holdovers. Gant’s term expired in June 2018, while the other members’ terms ran out this year.

Mulcahy earns an annual salary of $23,000 as chairman, while Hanley, Kyle and Gant are each paid $18,000, as are the other public members of the board. Giannantonio, as one of two casino industry representatives on the board, is not compensated.

Public member appointments to the CRDA fall into one of three statutorily outlined categories: nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate (6), recommended by the Senate president and confirmed by the governor (2), and recommended by the Assembly speaker and confirmed by the governor (2). Public members serve four-year terms.

One of the gubernatorially nominated seats has been vacant since April.

The remaining CRDA board seats are filled by two casino industry representatives (one of which is vacant), the Atlantic City mayor, a Casino Control Commission member, and ex officio members of the Governor’s Office, state Treasury and Attorney General’s Office.

Modia Butler was the most recent member appointed to the CRDA board. Butler, a partner at Mercury Public Affairs LLC and former chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was recommended by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and confirmed by Murphy in October 2018.

