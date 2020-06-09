Following a Change.org petition, a retired New Jersey police officer who killed a black teenager 26 years ago will lose his job at Rowan University.
Peter Amico, the university's director of emergency management, fatally shot 14-year-old Eltarmaine "L.T." Sanders while on duty as a Glassboro officer April 17, 1994. Police said Sanders charged at Amico with a knife, but other witnesses — including the teen's mother and cousin — disputed the officer's account, sparking nightly vigils and protests.
A grand jury declined to indict Amico, who is white, and the Department of Justice chose not to take action on possible civil rights violations. Amico retired from the Glassboro Police Department in 2009.
The Democratic primary race in the 2nd Congressional District heats up as questions arise co…
On Monday night, Rowan President Ali Houshmand said in a statement that amid a "national spotlight on social justice and police matters," the school will not reappoint Amico at its Wednesday Board of Trustees meeting.
"Given the circumstances of Amico's employment prior to serving at the university and the necessarily painstaking evaluation of Rowan's institutional commitment to racial justice and equity, Amico's employment will be discontinued," Houshmand said in a statement.
"As a university, we believe black lives matter. We are looking hard at our own organization, our policies, structure and culture. We found we have work to do," Houshmand said. "I am sure some of it will be more difficult and uncomfortable than we can imagine. We will be transparent in our transformation and look for opportunities to engage with the university community to bring about much-needed change."
Amico could not be reached for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.