Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday before his daily briefing two new sources of funding for health care providers with COVID-19-related expenses.

According to a joint release with the state Office of Emergency Management, there will be a $140 million prepayment to health care providers to support preparations related to the new coronavirus. Additionally, the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority has approved Thursday the $6 million COVID-19 Aid Program to offset some of the unforeseen expenses as a result of the pandemic.

Of the $140 million, the state will give $67.3 million to charity care, $60.5 million to graduate medical education and $14.6 million to universities. The payments to charity care and graduate medical education are advances of the remaining 2020 fiscal year budget allocations for the programs.

"These new funding resources will help our health care providers meet their needs during this critical time," Murphy said in the release. "I am proud to say that our administration and state agencies are working around the clock to pitch in to help during this crisis. We must continue to support our frontline workers."

Loans from the COVID-19 Aid Program will: