Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order that would require the state's 9 million residents to "quite simply, stay at home," canceling all gatherings, weddings, parties, etc. and closing additional businesses.
Murphy announced five more deaths due to COVID-19 in the state, raising the total to 16. The state's total number of cases broke four digits to 1,327.
He also announced that since 8 a.m. Friday, roughly 29 hours before the start of the briefing, more than 1,000 people had been tested.
"The increase in the positive test results is completely expected," Murphy said. "To some extent, you've got community spread as an element here, but the overwhelming reason is our aggressive testing.
"The numbers will continue to grow significantly. There's just no other way around that, and that will be many, many thousands."
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, all nonessential businesses were to close. Exemptions were made for grocery stores, pharmacies, medical marijuana dispensaries, gas stations, banks, auto repair stores, convenience stores, laundromats, hardware stores, office supply stores, mail and delivery shops, restaurants providing takeout meals, and a few others.
Businesses are instructed to guide employees to work from home.
If a business cannot operate with employees working from home, it is encouraged to give each employee a letter indicating that the employee works in an industry permitted to continue operations.
Construction projects underway are allowed to continue.
Residents are allowed to go outside for exercise but encouraged to maintain social distancing.
Murphy additionally urged second-homeowners to remain at their primary residences.
"There's absolutely no excuse for a party on the beach," he said.
Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the state police, said penalty for being out on nonessential business will be "predominantly a disorderly conduct charge."
Before his live briefing Saturday, Murphy took to Twitter to announce he has mandated the indefinite closing of municipal, county and state public libraries. The closing also extends to libraries and computer labs at public and private higher education institutions.
"I know libraries are a critical part of the fabric of our communities," Murphy said in a tweet, "but we must slow the spread of #COVID19."
NEW CASE IN CAPE
Cape May County on Saturday announced a third positive case of COVID-19.
The new case is a 62-year-old county woman who is at home recovering, the county said in a news release.
As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Health had identified two positive cases of the new coronavirus in the county.
The county previously reported two other cases: a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, not counted toward the Health Department's tally for the county, and a 32-year-old man who is isolated at home and recovering.
Locally, the state has reported one case in Cumberland County and four cases in Atlantic County. Bergen County, in North Jersey, has the most cases at 363.
