Seven more people tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Atlantic County on Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 24, according to numbers tracked by the Governor's Office. Two more people tested positive in Cape May County, bringing that county's total to nine.

The total in Cumberland County remained the same, with 11 people so far testing positive for the disease.

The total number of cases statewide jumped more than 2,200 Sunday to 13,386. Another 21 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey, bringing the state's total dead to 161.

MURPHY BATS DOWN QUARANTINE SUGGESTION: "A TRAVEL WARNING, WE'RE FINE WITH."

Appearing on This Week on Sunday morning, Phil Murphy responded to the suggestion from President Trump that a quarantine could be put in place for the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Trump himself backed away from the claim Saturday night with a series of tweets.

A recent travel warning issued by the Centers for Disease Control — advising people to avoid non-essential domestic travel for the next 14 days — should be sufficient for now, Murphy told host Martha Raddatz on ABC.

"The fact of the matter is, folks, they're already getting the message to stay at home. We're enforcing that," Murphy said. "If we think that in New Jersey there are stronger steps that we can take, we consider them regularly."

A statewide stay-at-home order was issued on March 21. Murphy said the results from earlier testing is lagging, meaning the effect of some of their strictest measures to "flatten the curve" will not be evident for some time.

Murphy said he had a call with the White House on Saturday night about the need for more ventilators in New Jersey hospitals. That is the state's "number one ask" and "number one need," Murphy said.

TRUMP SUGGESTS QUARANTINE FOR NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, CONNECTICUT

As coronavirus cases kept rising in the national epicenter of New York, President Donald Trump said Saturday he is considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday he hadn't spoken to the president about such a quarantine but said the state will continue its anti-virus campaign including strong social-distancing efforts.

"We'll continue to be as aggressive as we have been and not let up," Murphy said.

NEW STATS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state broke five digits Saturday, rising to 11,124 with 140 deaths.

Locally, the state Department of Health has recorded seven cases in Cape May County, 11 cases in Cumberland County and 17 cases in Atlantic County. A Bridgeton man was reported as having died of the disease Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy added during his daily coronavirus briefing that the state is "about at the pace we expected."

State Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the ages of the deaths were between 30 and 100. She confirmed 12 of the 32 deaths to be of people with underlying conditions. The other 20 are still under investigation.

Murphy said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon and had a "good" conversation. He thanked the president for helping the state, and formally requested the federalization of the state National Guard, which the Department of Defense later approved.

The state received another shipment of resources from the federal stockpile overnight. State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said the state was given 121,000 N95 masks, 287,000 surgical masks, 62,000 face shields, 51,000 surgical gloves, 3,500 coveralls, 368,000 pairs of gloves and 1,000 medical beds.

The governor also announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments. Credit ratings cannot be downgraded during this period, and late fees must be waived. Additionally, Murphy said there will be a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for 60 days.

"To any renter facing eviction, under my executive order, your landlord cannot kick you out of your home during this emergency," Murphy said. "For any landlord who is getting mortgage relief today, we expect you will in turn provide similar relief to your tenants."

Murphy issued a warning that the state would take action if the landlords attempt to evict tenants during this crisis.

"We are not going to take it lightly," he said, "and we will make an example out of you for violating the law."

ATLANTIC COUNTY REPORTS FOUR NEW CASES

Atlantic County reported four men aged 31-76 have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 18 as of Saturday afternoon.

The New Jersey Department of Health had previously reported the county as only having 17 cases.

CAPE SAYS IT'S UP TO 10 CASES

The Cape May County Department of Health reported Saturday that a 12-year-old girl recovering at home is the 10th case for the county.

Middle Township (3), Cape May (2), Avalon (1), Lower Township (1), Ocean City (1), Sea Isle City (1) and Upper Township (1) have all reported cases.

Numbers from the New Jersey Department of Health show the county with seven confirmed cases as of Saturday.

County officials say the discrepancy is a matter of delays in getting reports processed.

MORE FUNDING FOR HEALTH CARE

Gov. Murphy announced Saturday before his briefing two new sources of funding for health care providers with COVID-19-related expenses.

According to a joint release with the state Office of Emergency Management, there will be a $140 million prepayment to health care providers to support preparations related to the new coronavirus. Additionally, the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority has approved Thursday the $6 million COVID-19 Aid Program to offset some of the unforeseen expenses as a result of the pandemic.

Of the $140 million, the state will give $67.3 million to charity care, $60.5 million to graduate medical education and $14.6 million to universities. The payments to charity care and graduate medical education are advances of the remaining 2020 fiscal year budget allocations for the programs.

"These new funding resources will help our health care providers meet their needs during this critical time," Murphy said in the release. "I am proud to say that our administration and state agencies are working around the clock to pitch in to help during this crisis. We must continue to support our frontline workers."

Loans from the COVID-19 Aid Program will:

Have no application, initial or annual fees

Be at an interest rate of 0%

Be secured solely by federal and state grants and other financial aid received by the recipient health care organizations as a response to COVID-19, as well as grants from other private and public sources related to COVID-19 resilience and anything acquired with the proceeds thereof.

ONE HOSPITAL'S STRUGGLES

A hospital that has been at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak response in New Jersey in recent weeks has been making do with ingenuity and improvisation, amid concerns that a further spike in cases could force more difficult choices.

Teaneck's Holy Name Medical Center is in Bergen County, which has recorded more than 1,500 cases, nearly twice as many as any of the state's other 20 counties. As of Friday, 108 patients were hospitalized with the virus and 13 had died, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The town of approximately 41,000 people asked residents to self-quarantine earlier this month, about a week before Gov. Phil Murphy announced restrictions on gatherings and ordered non-essential businesses closed.

The hospital has one 18-bed intensive care unit and currently has more than 30 patients on ventilators who require intensive care, Dr. Adam Jarrett, the hospital's chief medical officer, told The Associated Press. That has forced the hospital to convert other sections of the facility into auxiliary ICUs, including two additional spaces that were expected to be available in the next few days. Jarrett said the hospital is even considering converting conference room space if necessary.

“It's not so much that we’ve had surges; we've had a constant flow of patients that come in pretty sick and needing to be admitted, and a large percentage go from sick but stable to being critically ill and requiring ventilators,” he said. “It's like nothing I’ve ever seen, and I've been doing this for 30 years.”

The hospital has been able to maintain a supply of ventilators by buying or renting them or repurposing other machines such as anesthesia machines, Jarrett said. But that may not be sustainable in the long term. The state has requested more than 2,000 ventilators from the federal government's stockpile and is awaiting word.

“We've been very resourceful, but at some point the resourcefulness is not going to be able to handle the volume,” Jarrett said. The hospital has discussed putting more than one patient on a ventilator if there is a spike, a measure Jarrett said would be “inconceivable” in normal times.

Jarrett added that hospital CEO Michael Maron, who the hospital announced on March 20 had tested positive for COVID-19, was “doing great” and could return to work as soon as Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.