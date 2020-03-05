LINWOOD — Officials at Mainland Regional High School on Wednesday barred anyone who has traveled to countries affected by COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms from their campus, events and buses for two weeks.

“We were getting concerns expressed from the community and we wanted to be responsive with our messaging to assuage fears and concerns,” Chief School Administrator Mark C. Marrone said. “And we wanted our community to know we are actively monitoring the situation and looking to support, protect the safety and welfare of our students.”

A letter, which was posted to the school’s Facebook Wednesday, outlined that the school’s policy is in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which includes anyone who has traveled to or transited within the past two weeks in an area where the disease has been confirmed, or which are subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the CDC, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

It also includes anyone who is experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms and applies to students, staff, parents, visitors and vendors.

Anyone will falls into the category can’t enter the high school, participate in or attend any school event, after school activity or sport, at any site, or utilize any method of school transportation, including buses, according to the letter.

Mainland’s letter comes after the district, as well as the Linwood and Somers Point school districts, sent out letters outlining what they are doing, including the guidelines established by the Atlantic County and state Departments of Health and addressing concerns on quarantine.

Casino officials said that they are working to keep customers safe after the first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

"We are proactively communicating with our employees on the guidance from the CDC regarding prevention," MGM Resorts International, who operates Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said in a statement. "We have enhanced our cleaning protocols that include placing hand sanitizer dispensing station in high-traffic areas, reinforcing proactive cleaning and increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures. We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and are closely monitoring for updates."

“We have taken proactive measures to help minimize customer concerns including, frequently sanitizing surfaces in high-traffic areas, adding hand sanitizers throughout the casino, encouraging good hygiene practices amongst our staff, requiring employees who have traveled to certain areas to stay home for 21 days before returning to work and following all other CDC recommended guidelines," said Tom Pohlman, Executive Vice President and General Manager Golden Nugget Atlantic City. 

State officials will be holding a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Acting Governor Sheila Oliver is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Regional Operations & Intelligence Center in Ewing, Mercer County.

It will also be livestreamed here.

Joining her will be Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Hackensack Meridian Health Regional President Dr. Ihor S. Sawczuk

Officials announced late Wednesday the first presumptive positive case COVID-19 in New Jersey.

The individual, a man in his 30s, has been hospitalized since Tuesday in Bergen County. State officials did not identify the hospital.

“My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement, the same day he underwent surgery to remove what was likely a cancerous tumor on his kidney. “We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.”

The state on Saturday declared a patient under investigation for having COVID-19, also in North Jersey, had tested negative.

Wednesday’s presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories and is now being submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, state officials said. Health officials are proceeding with their investigation as if this was a confirmed case.

More information will be released when it becomes available, state officials said.

“Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning; however, most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

To date, the 24/7 New Jersey Poison Information and Education System hotline (800-222-1222) has received more than 1,195 calls from the public regarding the coronavirus and can accommodate callers in multiple languages.

