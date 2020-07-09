Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said Thursday they support legislation to replace the term "freeholder" for county officeholders with "county commissioner."
“As our nation tears down symbols of injustice, we must also tear down words we use in New Jersey that were born from racism," the three said in a statement. "It’s past time for New Jersey to phase out the term ‘freeholder’ from our public discourse — a term coined when only white male landowners could hold public office."
The legislation is S855/A3594. Sweeney is a prime sponsor in the Senate.
Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick asked the freeholder board to consider a name change in 2018, citing the term's history. But Democrats are in a 6-3 minority on the board and could not get enough support to make the change.
Democratic Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, said Thursday she is se…
"It's an artifact — a beloved artifact from the past — but times are changing. We need a more neutral, modern term," Fitzpatrick said Thursday.
She said she is happy the three government leaders are taking this step and favors the term "county commissioner."
New Jersey is the only state in the nation to use the title "freeholder."
A spokesman for Murphy said the governor "heard from a number of stakeholders in support of this measure and believes it’s past time to make this change."
"This is not a matter of political correctness," the three legislators said. "It is a corrective action to replace an outdated designation that is rooted in institutional prejudice.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.