TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday night announced New Jersey's second death from the new coronavirus, a woman in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.
Earlier, he had announced 19 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 69.
More than a third of the COVID-19 cases — 25 — are in Bergen County, with 10 in Middlesex County, according to the state Department of Health website.
Late Saturday night, the mayor of Hoboken announced that a citywide curfew on all residents would begin Monday, as part of efforts to boost social distancing.
The New Jersey Department of Corrections said its suspending visits for the next 30 days as of Saturday evening. Commissioner Marcus Hicks said officials recognize that families are “a critical support to the population in our care" but ensuring the health and safety of inmates, residents, staff and the public were of paramount importance.
Murphy said earlier that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it's a matter of when, not if, they close. Education officials said some 354 districts, or roughly half, in the state have closed already.
———
HOBOKEN CURFEW
Hours after announcing that gyms, health clubs, day cares and movie theaters would join the list of closures in Hoboken, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced the forthcoming curfew and additional restrictions.
The citywide curfew that begins Monday will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.
To further limit gatherings, the city's Office of Emergency Management will not permit restaurants and bars to serve food within their premises. Bars that don't serve food will be shut down, effective Sunday at 11 a.m. Any establishment that serves food will be allowed to conduct takeout and delivery service.
Bhalla said that, as he was writing the statement, he received a call from the city's police chief notifying him of a bar fight in downtown Hoboken. One person fell in and out of consciousness and police waited more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive because of the number of service calls emergency services have received.
He said the incident illustrated how bar operations “can trigger calls for service that are delayed in part because of this public health crisis.”
———
COURTS SUSPENSION
The chief justice of New Jersey's court system announced a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Saturday that individuals scheduled to appear through March 27 before a municipal court to contest a traffic or parking ticket or for a minor local ordinance violation should await notice of a new court date.
Municipal courts will continue to handle some things such as applications for temporary restraining orders, hearings in which a defendant has been detained and matters that implicate public safety. Filings and payments will continue to be accepted except where a municipality has closed the municipal court building.
Rabner earlier announced an indefinite suspension in all new jury trials, criminal and civil, in New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order Thursday said jury trials already underway will continue and grand jury proceedings will continue pending further communication with county prosecutors and the state attorney general.
———
DRIVER'S LICENSES AND REGISTRATIONS
State officials announced a two-month extension of expiration dates for driver's licenses as well as vehicle registrations and inspection stickers.
Murphy and Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the extensions apply to driver licenses expiring in March, April, and May; to registrations expiring in March, April, and May; and for inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May.
———
CASES
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Aquatics Classes
- Swim Lessons
- Swim Team
The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.
Barnegat Town Hall closed
The Township of Barnegat announced the following Saturday:
- Starting Monday, March 16, the town hall, recreation/community center and township owned buildings will be closed to the general public (excepting the police department vestibule). The public will only be allowed to enter with an appointment if they've answered no to the these screeing questions. Are you having flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath? In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19 (mostly Europe or China)? Have you been in close contact with someone who is confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
- Township offices will be fully staffed. Citizens will be required to phone, email or postal mail their business. Where available, payments will be taken over the phone or can be left in the drop box in front of Town Hall. Online services and forms can be found on the township's website.
- No changes will be made to trash or recycling pick-ups.
Municipal Directory: 609-698-0080
Departmental Extension:
Public Works: Trash/Recycling: 120
Tax/Water Collector: 140, 142, 143
Tax Assessor: 147
Building Permits: 114, 150, 153
Planning/Zoning Board: 155
Code Enforcement: 159
Recreation: 130, 132, 122
Finance: 164
Municipal Clerk: 174, 190
Registrar Vital Statistics: 176
W/S Utility Maintenance: 609-698-6185
Middle Township announcements
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced Saturday afternoon, the following measures:
- All programs at the Devico Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
- All indoor programs and activities at recreation centers are cancelled.
- Spring sports scrimmages and games are postponed.
- The Homework Club at the MLK Center will continue while schools are open.
- Outdoor facilities will remain open to the public.
- As ordered by the state, Middle Township Municipal Court dates are cancelled through the end of March.
- Town Hall will remain open. All those in need of municipal services are encouraged to communicate by email or phone when possible.
- The police department will be releasing new protocols related to officers response to minor, not emergency, calls for service.
Ocean City PTA's A Night in Monte Carlo
Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.
Absecon Little League
The Absecon Athletic & Social Club and Absecon Little League have suspended all practices and games effective immediately, the city says.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Cape May MAC cancels two programs
In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Project Prom at Kensington Furniture in Northfield
An annual drive to give away 2,000 prom dresses to local girls has been postponed to mid-April due to COVID-19 fears, organizer Rene Kane wrote in an email Friday.
A message to Kane from Kensington said the store wanted to minimize the number of people inside it at a given time.
"Today, 40 girls left with dresses and huge smiles on their faces. We shed a few happy tears, which made us all feel that the work involved to put this together was worth it," Kane wrote in an email. "We left all the racks as if we will be back."
Project Prom originally was scheduled to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
South Jersey Jazz Society cancels performances
The South Jersey Jazz Society announced Friday that it was suspending all performances until mid-April.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Atlantic City Free Public Library programs
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.
“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”
Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
