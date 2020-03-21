Virus Outbreak New Jersey Prep

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a large number of COVID-19-related bills into law Friday, after the Legislature worked to pass them quickly.

 Seth Wenig / Associated Press/

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a large number of COVID-19-related bills into law Friday, after the Legislature worked to pass them quickly.

The governor, who has been holding daily briefings for the media and general public on the novel coronavirus, will appear on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" at 10 a.m. Sunday on ABC to discuss New Jersey's response to the crisis.

The signed bills included one sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, giving county clerks an additional week to mail ballots for the 2020 primary election.

On Thursday, Murphy signed into law a bill sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, to temporarily allow professional and occupational licensing boards to speed up licenses for out-of-state medical professionals.

Other bills signed include those to:

  • Extend the deadlines for adopting county and municipal budgets
  • Require school districts to provide school meals or meal vouchers to eligible students during COVID-19 school closings
  • Require health insurance and Medicaid coverage for testing of coronavirus disease, and for telemedicine and telehealth during a state of emergency
  • Allow public agencies more time to respond to a request for a government record during a time of emergency
  • Allow public bodies to conduct meetings, and provide notice, by electronic means during periods of emergency
  • Limit the return of items purchased from retail food stores under some circumstances

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments