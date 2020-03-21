TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a large number of COVID-19-related bills into law Friday, after the Legislature worked to pass them quickly.
The governor, who has been holding daily briefings for the media and general public on the novel coronavirus, will appear on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" at 10 a.m. Sunday on ABC to discuss New Jersey's response to the crisis.
The signed bills included one sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, giving county clerks an additional week to mail ballots for the 2020 primary election.
On Thursday, Murphy signed into law a bill sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, to temporarily allow professional and occupational licensing boards to speed up licenses for out-of-state medical professionals.
Health care workers exposed to someone positive for the novel coronavirus "more than likely…
Other bills signed include those to:
Extend the deadlines for adopting county and municipal budgets Require school districts to provide school meals or meal vouchers to eligible students during COVID-19 school closings Require health insurance and Medicaid coverage for testing of coronavirus disease, and for telemedicine and telehealth during a state of emergency Allow public agencies more time to respond to a request for a government record during a time of emergency Allow public bodies to conduct meetings, and provide notice, by electronic means during periods of emergency Limit the return of items purchased from retail food stores under some circumstances
Analiese and Zac Wagner, of Northfields, play on the mini rock wall at the Northfield Community School, with their mother, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Janice Dye, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoys the warm weather while her sons play on the swings at the Mill Road Community School, in Northfield, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kathy Morrison, of Northfield, takes a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jill Zwicker, a nurse from Northfield, takes a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Lorick family spent the warm weather gardening and playing basketball outside their home, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Lorick family spent the warm weather gardening and playing basketball outside their home, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Analiese and Zac Wagner, of Northfields, play on the mini rock wall at the Northfield Community School, with their mother, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eddie Hackett, a Northfield Public Works employee from Egg Harbor Township, prunes trees along the bike path Friday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Janice Dye, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoys the warm weather while her sons play on the swings at the Mill Road Community School, in Northfield, Friday, March 20, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Matthew Moskovitz, of Northfield, takes a break from working at home with a walk on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Luke Dylan, of Northfield, takes a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Janney Murtha and Marilyn Brent, of Linwood, ride their bikes along Schoolhouse Drive, in Linwood on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Lorick family spent the warm weather gardening and playing basketball outside their home, Friday, March 20, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Zac Wagner, of Northfields, plays on the mini rock wall at the Northfield Community School, with his mother and sister, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ned and Nancy Eissler, of Linwood, take a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Brady Dye, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoys the playgournd and the warm weather at the Northfield Community School, while with his mother and brother, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sandy Lange and Jen Whalen, of Egg Harbor Township, walk along the bike path off Wabash Avenue, in Linwood, with Charlie, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Valencia Melhern gives Veroeliz Rojas, both of Egg Harbor Township, a start on her bike at the Northfield Community School, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Katalyna Lorick, of Northfield, gardens outside her home Friday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Zac Wagner, of Northfield, slides along with his sister, Analiese, on Friday at the Northfield Community School playground.
