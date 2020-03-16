TRENTON — The Assembly on Monday passed more than two dozen measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic-led chamber passed bills including one that sets aside $20 million for the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.
The Assembly is meeting despite the CDC's recommendation.
The measures that passed include bills that:
— Give county officials more time to mail ballots for the primary election June 2.
— Let virtual or remote instruction meet the 180-day school year requirement.
— Extend by one month the filing deadline for income and business taxes.
— Create a Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program to allow people to claim pay they lost during the outbreak.
— Establish a COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund and set aside $10 million.
— Authorize licensed health care facilities and laboratories to develop and administer coronavirus tests.
It's unclear whether the Democratic-led state Senate will take up the bills, but Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement Monday he applauded the Assembly for taking up the legislation and promised to review it.
The Senate isn't scheduled to meet again until Monday.
Murphy said he hasn't reviewed them all, but said they seemed to be on the right path. He said what is definitely needed is federal relief.
Murphy and state police superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said there will be two drive-through testing centers soon set up at Bergen County Community College and in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center.
The facilities, described as “pods” by Callahan, will be set up through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It's unclear exactly when the facilities will be open.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.