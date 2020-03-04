New Jersey news icon carousel

TRENTON — State officials announced late Wednesday the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New Jersey.

The individual, a man in his 30s, has been hospitalized since Tuesday in Bergen County. State officials did not identify the hospital.

“My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement, the same day he underwent surgery to remove what was likely a cancerous tumor on his kidney. “We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.”

The state on Saturday declared a patient under investigation for having COVID-19, also in North Jersey, had tested negative.

Wednesday’s presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories and is now being submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, state officials said. Health officials are proceeding with their investigation as if this was a confirmed case.

More information will be released when it becomes available, state officials said.

“Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning; however, most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

To date, the 24/7 New Jersey Poison Information and Education System hotline (800-222-1222) has received more than 1,195 calls from the public regarding the coronavirus and can accommodate callers in multiple languages.

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments