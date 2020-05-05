We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The state attorney general wants people whose loved ones are in New Jersey long-term care facilities to tell him about problems they have seen with care, as he and his staff investigate the high death rates at many facilities from COVID-19, he said Tuesday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily briefing.

“Long-term care facilities have been especially hard hit by COVID-19,” Murphy said during the news conference. “I asked the attorney general to look into the matter and investigate all long-term care that has experienced larger than normal number of deaths.”

They did not name the facilities being investigated so far.

“The number of long-term care facilities reporting cases continues to increase, and the number of cases continues to increase along with it,” Murphy said. “We’ve lost too many lives.”

About half of the statewide 8,244 COVID-19 deaths have been associated with long-term care, he said. And some in the industry have been slow to adapt to the realities of the novel coronavirus.

“We intend to hold folks accountable as we should, and we know you want us to,” Murphy said.

The investigation, first announced April 11, was “prompted by both the high number of deaths we are seeing at the facilities … and by disturbing reports we were seeing,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. In addition to the situation at two Andover nursing homes, where 17 bodies were found in a small morgue, the reports included information about a lack of nursing staff, shortage of personal protective equipment and inadequate information about residents provided to families.

“We are not alleging any misconduct. … We will simply follow the facts and law wherever they lead us,” Grewal said.

Grewal is asking members of the public to report their experiences at covid19.nj.gov/LTC — particularly behaviors by the facilities that “put profits over patients.”

“For many (facilities), this is the equivalent of a 500-year flood,” Grewal said. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t examine how they operated.”

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said she is still working with the National Guard to get staffing help for some long-term care facilities, and four of 60 facilities surveyed in April were given correction plans to improve their operations.

Surveyors looked at infection control, staffing levels, personal protective equipment and outbreak response plans, including family notification systems.

Several were required to hire consultants in nursing and infection control, Persichilli said. But again, she did not identify which facilities needed those actions.

The state will increase universal testing of residents and staff at long-term care facilities, she said. The recent testing of about 4,000 staff members and residents in 16 such facilities in South Jersey found 9.75% of staff were positive for the novel coronavirus, as were 24.4% of residents.

“Most of these individuals were asymptomatic,” Persichilli said.

It was the first phase of a four-phase testing plan.

In the second phase, starting next week, those facilities with fewer than five cases will be tested, while phase three will test those with six to 25 cases and phase four will include all other facilities.

“We are prioritizing those with fewer cases so immediate action can be taken to increase protocols, further prevent spread and ultimately save lives,” Persichilli said.