New Jersey officials may know as early as Sunday whether there are additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, as testing is in progress on four specimens.

So far, four cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in New Jersey — three in Bergen County and one in Cherry Hill in Camden County. The four specimens undergoing testing are from patients from Bergen, Mercer and Union counties, state officials said Saturday in a conference call with media.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, adding health officials are working to contact those who might have been around the confirmed patients since they became symptomatic.

25 other tests of New Jersey residents have come back as negative, officials said. Fifteen additional people are under investigation, which is to say they have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 or a pneumonia of unknown cause, Persichilli said. Of those people, seven are from Bergen County, three are from Essex County, two are from Morris County, two are from Passaic County and one is from Camden County.

Still hundreds others have undergone or are undergoing various levels of monitoring, officials said.

State officials also are investigating who may have come into contact with a rabbi from New York who attended services Feb. 23 in Passaic County who tested positive for the disease.

“We know these reports of positive test results can be worrisome to residents, but we ask everyone to remain calm,” acting Gov. Sheila Oliver said.

The state’s first coronavirus case, a 32-year-old man, is hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County. Officials said the man, who lives with family in New York City but has an apartment in Fort Lee, felt ill Monday night and visited the facility before being hospitalized.

The second patient, a woman in her 30s from Englewood, Bergen County, was released from Englewood Hospital on Thursday and is in isolation at home. Persichilli said her symptoms were mild.

The third case, announced Friday, was a 61-year-old man who is hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Camden County.

And the fourth, also announced Friday, is a 55-year-old Englewood resident, hospitalized since Thursday at Englewood Hospital.

Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist, said most cases of COVID-19 are mild. Sixteen percent of cases have been considered serious, and older people and those with heart disease or diabetes are more at risk. Risk remains low for the general population, Tan said, but people should take precautions such as washing their hands more frequently, staying home if they feel sick and avoiding large public gatherings.

“New Jersey is no stranger to emerging infectious diseases,” Tan said. The state recorded 3,000 cases of the H1N1 strain of flu in 2009, she said, and reported cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in the early 2000s.

Officials said at this point, there has been no “community spread” of COVID-19 in New Jersey as there has been in New York and other states.

So far, one school in the state — the private Frisch School in Paramus — has closed over concerns about COVID-19, after students were notified of possible exposure in New York, Persichilli said. Health and education officials have discussed plans for closing and dismissals at the state’s public schools in the event the disease spreads.

State officials said they were unaware of any cases of New Jersey residents currently out of state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another media call was planned for Sunday to deliver additional updates.

The U.S. death toll from the virus was at 19 on Saturday, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections was at nearly 400, scattered across about half of the U.S. states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska have reported their first cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

