The smallest number of New Jerseyans applied last week for unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
A total of 33,290 people in the state started the application process in the week ending May 23, according to federal data released Thursday morning.
That’s down from 42,365 in the week ending May 16, and a high of more than 214,000 in the week ending April 4.
Nationally, an additional 2.1 million applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total to more than 40 million.
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday it has processed $4.3 billion in benefits, and over the past 10 weeks almost 1.2 million workers who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the pandemic have applied for unemployment benefits in New Jersey. During that period, 911,424 have claimed benefits, the state said.
About another 70,000 people who were unemployed before COVID-19 hit, exhausted regular state unemployment benefits and who continue to be unable to find work are now eligible for 13 weeks of extended benefits, the state said. Benefits are available through Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
More than 100,000 people successfully collecting unemployment had their weekly benefit tempo…
Those claimants began being notified of their eligibility last week in a rollout that will continue over the next few weeks, according to the state.
“We have cleared many of the claims that had issues, have now paid out most of the PUA claims and have started to process extended benefits,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.
Asaro-Angelo said the department’s focus now is addressing claims with complications — for example, the employer contests the separation, there are insufficient wages reported or income information must be obtained from another state. There also may be remaining issues with an employee’s social security number, work status or work history.
“We know how tough it has been for these claimants to try to stretch their last paycheck, or have to borrow money, or go to a food pantry, or delay paying their rent. We are trying to resolve their claim issues and pay all eligible claims quickly," Asaro-Angelo said.
There are signs that New Jerseyans are continuing to have difficulty certifying each week to receive benefits. Federal Labor Department data showed a second week of decreases in those receiving state benefits, down to 586,650 from 601,770 in the week ending May 16.
About 41,000 more New Jerseyans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the lowest numb…
The state Labor Department’s unemployment website had to cut the certification time slots, specified by social security number, down to half hour increments to handle the volume of people collecting.
“This is done to balance the load to the system, to ensure that — given never-before-seen volumes — the system is able to effectively process the load,” said state Labor spokesperson Angela Delli-Santi. “It has worked very well, as our system has remained up and running 97% of the time.”
Time slots are also available at the end of each day for claimants who miss their certifying window, Delli-Santi said, and there are open slots on weekends for anyone who misses the window.
Those who miss their certification deadlines must certify for additional weeks at the next available time slot, she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.